By Trend

The harvest of rice is planned to be increased up to 40,000 tons per year in Azerbaijan, according to the State Program for Rice-growing Development in Azerbaijan in 2018-2025, approved recently by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the program, the area of rice planting is planned to be increased to 10,000 hectares, and the productivity – up to 40 centners per hectare in Azerbaijan.

The program says that in 2016, the planting area of rice was 2,500 hectares and the harvesting amounted to 5,600 tons in the country. In 2017, the sown area was increased up to 5,100 hectares, and harvesting – up to 15,900 tons. The productivity totaled 31.1 centners per hectare.

Meanwhile, the annual demand for this product is currently more than 40,000 tons, which is mainly covered by imports.

The state program’s implementation will increase the rice harvesting by more than 2.5 times by 2025.