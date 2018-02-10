Trend:

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran increased by 30% in 2017, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said during a reception organized on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

The Minister also noted that in short time within the first stage of the North-South transport corridor a railway was built and put into operation through the Astara river. "At the moment negotiations are continuing on financing and construction of the second stage of the corridor - the railway of Resht-Astara. Azerbaijan supports the work carried out in Iran in this direction", the minister said.

The Minister also stressed that as a result of sincere friendship and mutual respect of the presidents, the relations between countries reached the highest level. "Over the past four years, ten meetings between the heads of state, as well as more than 100 mutual visits of officials took place, the legal framework between the states strengthened, more than 40 documents on cooperation were signed," Shahin Mustafayev added.

Rasht-Astara railroad is a key segment of the International North-South Transport Corridor which is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia.

The corridor will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

At the initial stage, it is planned to transport 5 million tons of cargo per year through the corridor and over 10 million tons of cargo in future.