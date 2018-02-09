By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Rabitabank plans rebranding, Zakir Nuriyev, chairman of the Supervisory Board of the bank, told reporters in Baku Feb. 9.

He said that the bank’s rebranding will be implemented during 2018-2019.

He also noted that the bank will continue increasing its authorized capital.

“The capital will be raised at the expense of the bank’s existing shareholders,” Nuriyev said.

The authorized capital of Rabitabank amounted to 88.5 million manats in 2017.

Rabitabank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1993.

(1.7001 manats = 1 USD on Feb. 9)

