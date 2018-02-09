By Trend

Azerbaijan Railways employees will support Ilham Aliyev for the upcoming presidential election, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov said on the board meeting on Feb. 9.

“As always, railway employees will be active during the presidential election and vote for the bright future of the country,” Gurbanov said.

The sixth congress of the New Azerbaijan Party was held on Feb 8. The decision on nominating the party’s Chairman and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for presidential election to be held on April 11, 2018, was adopted unanimously at the congress.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz