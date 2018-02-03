By Trend

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 22 1.7001 Jan. 29 1.7001 Jan. 23 1.7001 Jan. 30 1.7001 Jan. 24 1.7001 Jan. 31 1.7001 Jan.25 1.7001 Feb. 1 1.7001 Jan. 26 1.7001 Feb. 2 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0134 manats or 0.6 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.11206 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Jan. 22 2.0780 Jan. 29 2.1104 Jan. 23 2.0842 Jan. 30 2.1029 Jan. 24 2.0948 Jan. 31 2.1116 Jan. 25 2.1143 Feb. 1 2.1116 Jan. 26 2.1119 Feb. 2 2.1238 Average weekly 2.09664 Average weekly 2.11206

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.3 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.03024 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Jan. 22 0.0300 Jan. 29 0.0302 Jan. 23 0.0301 Jan. 30 0.0302 Jan. 24 0.0302 Jan. 31 0.0302 Jan. 25 0.0303 Feb. 1 0.0303 Jan. 26 0.0304 Feb. 2 0.0303 Average weekly 0.0302 Average weekly 0.03024

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0019 manats or 0.4 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.45146 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Jan. 22 0.4447 Jan. 29 0.4523 Jan. 23 0.4493 Jan. 30 0.4476 Jan. 24 0.4514 Jan. 31 0.4504 Jan. 25 0.4553 Feb. 1 0.4528 Jan. 26 0.4524 Feb. 2 0.4542 Average weekly 0.45062 Average weekly 0.45146

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 1.428 manats or almost 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2284.21356 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 22 2269.4150 Jan. 29 2292.5763 Jan. 23 2265.5533 Jan. 30 2271.3081 Jan. 24 2266.9133 Jan. 31 2279.4856 Jan. 25 2301.4254 Feb. 1 2286.5495 Jan. 26 2303.5505 Feb. 2 2291.1483 Average weekly 2281.3715 Average weekly 2284.21356

