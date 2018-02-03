By Trend
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Jan. 22
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 29
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 23
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 30
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 24
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 31
|
1.7001
|
Jan.25
|
1.7001
|
Feb. 1
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 26
|
1.7001
|
Feb. 2
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.7001
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0134 manats or 0.6 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.11206 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Jan. 22
|
2.0780
|
Jan. 29
|
2.1104
|
Jan. 23
|
2.0842
|
Jan. 30
|
2.1029
|
Jan. 24
|
2.0948
|
Jan. 31
|
2.1116
|
Jan. 25
|
2.1143
|
Feb. 1
|
2.1116
|
Jan. 26
|
2.1119
|
Feb. 2
|
2.1238
|
Average weekly
|
2.09664
|
Average weekly
|
2.11206
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.3 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.03024 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Jan. 22
|
0.0300
|
Jan. 29
|
0.0302
|
Jan. 23
|
0.0301
|
Jan. 30
|
0.0302
|
Jan. 24
|
0.0302
|
Jan. 31
|
0.0302
|
Jan. 25
|
0.0303
|
Feb. 1
|
0.0303
|
Jan. 26
|
0.0304
|
Feb. 2
|
0.0303
|
Average weekly
|
0.0302
|
Average weekly
|
0.03024
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0019 manats or 0.4 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.45146 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Jan. 22
|
0.4447
|
Jan. 29
|
0.4523
|
Jan. 23
|
0.4493
|
Jan. 30
|
0.4476
|
Jan. 24
|
0.4514
|
Jan. 31
|
0.4504
|
Jan. 25
|
0.4553
|
Feb. 1
|
0.4528
|
Jan. 26
|
0.4524
|
Feb. 2
|
0.4542
|
Average weekly
|
0.45062
|
Average weekly
|
0.45146
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 1.428 manats or almost 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2284.21356 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Jan. 22
|
2269.4150
|
Jan. 29
|
2292.5763
|
Jan. 23
|
2265.5533
|
Jan. 30
|
2271.3081
|
Jan. 24
|
2266.9133
|
Jan. 31
|
2279.4856
|
Jan. 25
|
2301.4254
|
Feb. 1
|
2286.5495
|
Jan. 26
|
2303.5505
|
Feb. 2
|
2291.1483
|
Average weekly
|
2281.3715
|
Average weekly
|
2284.21356
