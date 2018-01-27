By Trend
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Jan. 15
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 22
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 16
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 23
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 17
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 24
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 18
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 25
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 19
|
1.7001
|
Jan. 26
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.7001
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0339 manats or 1.6314 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.09664 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Jan. 15
|
2.0761
|
Jan. 22
|
2.0780
|
Jan. 16
|
2.0859
|
Jan. 23
|
2.0842
|
Jan. 17
|
2.0827
|
Jan. 24
|
2.0948
|
Jan. 18
|
2.0734
|
Jan. 25
|
2.1143
|
Jan. 19
|
2.0849
|
Jan. 26
|
2.1119
|
Average weekly
|
2.0806
|
Average weekly
|
2.09664
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0004 manats (1.3333 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0302 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Jan. 15
|
0.03
|
Jan. 22
|
0.03
|
Jan. 16
|
0.0302
|
Jan. 23
|
0.0301
|
Jan. 17
|
0.0301
|
Jan. 24
|
0.0302
|
Jan. 18
|
0.0299
|
Jan. 25
|
0.0303
|
Jan. 19
|
0.0301
|
Jan. 26
|
0.0304
|
Average weekly
|
0.03006
|
Average weekly
|
0.0302
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0077 manats or 1.7315 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.45062 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Jan. 15
|
0.4529
|
Jan. 22
|
0.4447
|
Jan. 16
|
0.448
|
Jan. 23
|
0.4493
|
Jan. 17
|
0.4471
|
Jan. 24
|
0.4514
|
Jan. 18
|
0.4466
|
Jan. 25
|
0.4553
|
Jan. 19
|
0.4512
|
Jan. 26
|
0.4524
|
Average weekly
|
0.44916
|
Average weekly
|
0.45062
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 34.1355 manats or by 1.5042 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2281.3715 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Jan. 15
|
2282.0017
|
Jan. 22
|
2269.4150
|
Jan. 16
|
2280.3696
|
Jan. 23
|
2265.5533
|
Jan. 17
|
2270.0415
|
Jan. 24
|
2266.9133
|
Jan. 18
|
2256.5682
|
Jan. 25
|
2301.4254
|
Jan. 19
|
2265.3407
|
Jan. 26
|
2303.5505
|
Average weekly
|
2270.86434
|
Average weekly
|
2281.3715
---
