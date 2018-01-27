By Trend

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 15 1.7001 Jan. 22 1.7001 Jan. 16 1.7001 Jan. 23 1.7001 Jan. 17 1.7001 Jan. 24 1.7001 Jan. 18 1.7001 Jan. 25 1.7001 Jan. 19 1.7001 Jan. 26 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0339 manats or 1.6314 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.09664 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Jan. 15 2.0761 Jan. 22 2.0780 Jan. 16 2.0859 Jan. 23 2.0842 Jan. 17 2.0827 Jan. 24 2.0948 Jan. 18 2.0734 Jan. 25 2.1143 Jan. 19 2.0849 Jan. 26 2.1119 Average weekly 2.0806 Average weekly 2.09664

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0004 manats (1.3333 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0302 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Jan. 15 0.03 Jan. 22 0.03 Jan. 16 0.0302 Jan. 23 0.0301 Jan. 17 0.0301 Jan. 24 0.0302 Jan. 18 0.0299 Jan. 25 0.0303 Jan. 19 0.0301 Jan. 26 0.0304 Average weekly 0.03006 Average weekly 0.0302

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0077 manats or 1.7315 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.45062 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Jan. 15 0.4529 Jan. 22 0.4447 Jan. 16 0.448 Jan. 23 0.4493 Jan. 17 0.4471 Jan. 24 0.4514 Jan. 18 0.4466 Jan. 25 0.4553 Jan. 19 0.4512 Jan. 26 0.4524 Average weekly 0.44916 Average weekly 0.45062

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 34.1355 manats or by 1.5042 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2281.3715 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 15 2282.0017 Jan. 22 2269.4150 Jan. 16 2280.3696 Jan. 23 2265.5533 Jan. 17 2270.0415 Jan. 24 2266.9133 Jan. 18 2256.5682 Jan. 25 2301.4254 Jan. 19 2265.3407 Jan. 26 2303.5505 Average weekly 2270.86434 Average weekly 2281.3715

