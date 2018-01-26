By Trend

An auction for placement of the second tranche issuance of registered interest-bearing mortgage bonds worth 25 million manats of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) Feb. 1, the Fund said Jan. 26.

The nominal value of each bond is 1,000 manats. The bonds will be put up for sale at the price of 1.004 million manats.

The turnover of bonds is 18 years.

(1.7001 manats = $1 on Jan. 26)

