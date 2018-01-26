By Trend

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has completed overhaul and tests of "Dagestan" ferry vessel at the Zig Shipyard, the company said in a message.

The message says that no faults were found during the tests on a ferry moving at a speed of 16 knots.

“During the repair, two auxiliary engines, which expired, were replaced by new ones of Hyundai brand with a capacity of 1,000 kilowatts each. Meanwhile, major engines, control systems, the auxiliary bow wheel, radio navigation and electrical equipment and generators were replaced. The steam boiler was modernized by replacing combustion systems,” says the message.

The carrying capacity of the ferry is 2,425 tons. The ferry has two decks to transport cars and wagons.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC is the only ferry operator in the Caspian Sea. The company’s fleet consists of 13 ferries, which are involved in transportation on the Trans-Caspian transport route.

