By Trend

Azerbaijan-based AzVirt LLC plans to build highways and infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, AzVirt LLC CEO Kamil Aliyev said, UNIAN, the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News, reported.

“I would like to note the construction of strategically important highways in such cities as Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Zaqatala, and Gabala,” Kamil Aliyev told foreign reporters, recalling some large-scale projects implemented by the company in Azerbaijan.

“Since 2012, the company has actively expanded the geography of its activities at the international level, building roads in a number of Central and Eastern European countries,” the company’s press service said in a statement.

The company also built a track for Formula-1, which allows speeds up to 350 km/h.

To date, AzVirt has branches in five countries, successfully implementing projects to update roads and infrastructure there.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz