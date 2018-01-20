By Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 8 1.7001 Jan. 15 1.7001 Jan. 9 1.7001 Jan. 16 1.7001 Jan. 10 1.7001 Jan. 17 1.7001 Jan. 11 1.7001 Jan. 18 1.7001 Jan. 12 1.7001 Jan. 19 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0088 manats or 0.42 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.0806 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Jan. 8 2.0445 Jan. 15 2.0761 Jan. 9 2.0346 Jan. 16 2.0859 Jan. 10 2.0293 Jan. 17 2.0827 Jan. 11 2.0312 Jan. 18 2.0734 Jan. 12 2.0492 Jan. 19 2.0849 Average weekly 2.03776 Average weekly 2.0806

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.33 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.03006 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Jan. 8 0.0299 Jan. 15 0.03 Jan. 9 0.0298 Jan. 16 0.0302 Jan. 10 0.0299 Jan. 17 0.0301 Jan. 11 0.0298 Jan. 18 0.0299 Jan. 12 0.0301 Jan. 19 0.0301 Average weekly 0.0299 Average weekly 0.03006

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0017 manats or 0.4 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.44916 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Jan. 8 0.4550 Jan. 15 0.4529 Jan. 9 0.4543 Jan. 16 0.448 Jan. 10 0.4512 Jan. 17 0.4471 Jan. 11 0.4484 Jan. 18 0.4466 Jan. 12 0.4503 Jan. 19 0.4512 Average weekly 0.45184 Average weekly 0.44916

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 16.66 manats or by 0.73 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2270.86434 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 8 2244.6845 Jan. 15 2282.0017 Jan. 9 2242.2704 Jan. 16 2280.3696 Jan. 10 2228.1851 Jan. 17 2270.0415 Jan. 11 2240.1963 Jan. 18 2256.5682 Jan. 12 2260.4700 Jan. 19 2265.3407 Average weekly 2243.16126 Average weekly 2270.86434

---

