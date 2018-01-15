By Sara Israfilbayova

The volume of cargo transportation through the Baku International Sea Trade Port (excluding the oil terminal) increased by 31 percent in 2017 compared to the indicator of 2016.

The port said that during the reporting period the volume of freight traffic equaled to 4.4 million tons. Transit freight accounted for 85.7 percent of the total.

The greatest growth was recorded in railway and passenger transportation and in the handling of wheeled vehicles, especially large-capacity vehicles, with a 24.4 percent increase in the transshipment of wagons through a new ferry terminal located in the village of Alat, with a total number of wagons reaching 46,679.

Some 41.8 percent (19,493 wagons) were transported in the direction of Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku, 13.1 percent (6,124 wagons) in the direction of Baku-Aktau-Baku, and 45.1 percent (21,062 wagons) in the direction Baku-Kuryk-Baku.

The number of vehicles compared to last year increased by 21.4 percent - to 28,584 units. More than half of these vehicles (65.9 percent, or 18,840 vehicles) were transported in the direction of Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku, 34 percent (9,716 vehicles) in the direction of Baku-Aktau-Baku, and remaining heavy vehicles (0.1 percent, or 28 trucks) - in the direction of Baku-Kuryk-Baku

The volume of cargo transshipment via the main cargo terminal located in Baku increased by 44.6 percent, compared to the previous year, and amounted to 607,700 tons. Most of the transshipment occurred in transit containers and other dry cargo.

The Port of Baku is located on an area of 400 hectares of land, of which about 100-115 ha cover the area for the development of the international Logistics and Trade Zone. The northern areas around the port are reserved for future expansion of logistics, industrial, and manufacturing activity.

The Port is expected to become one of the leading trade and logistics hubs of Eurasia. The implementation of all 3 phases of construction is projected to increase the capacity up to 7,660 tons on a daily basis.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz