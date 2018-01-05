By Sara Israfilbayova

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Saudi Arabia, Rasim Rzayev, paid a business visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the visit, Rzayev met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullah bin Ahmad Al Khalifah, Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid Alzayani, Minister of Interior Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa and Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khalid ibn Abdulrahman Al-Moayyed.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Bahrain expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, and stressed the high level of political relations.

At the meeting with the Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, the sides exchanged views on the development of trade and tourism cooperation between the countries, as well as the organization of direct flights between Baku and Manama.

In accordance with the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, since February 2016, the procedure for obtaining a visa to Azerbaijan for citizens of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf has been simplified.

The main sphere of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Arab countries is tourism.

In all international airports of Azerbaijan, a simplified visa processing system was introduced, which caused a growth of the tourist flow mainly from Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and other countries.

The sides pointed out that the issuance of electronic visas for Bahrain will promote cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism.

At the meeting with the Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, issues of cooperation between the chambers of commerce and industry of Azerbaijan and Bahrain, development of relations between the companies of the two countries in the field of agriculture, food industry were discussed.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Bahrain Kingdom was established in November, 1996.

---

