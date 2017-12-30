By Trend
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Dec.18
|
1.7001
|
Dec.25
|
1.7001
|
Dec.19
|
1.7001
|
Dec.26
|
1.7001
|
Dec.20
|
1.7001
|
Dec.27
|
1.7001
|
Dec.21
|
1.7001
|
Dec.28
|
1.7001
|
Dec.22
|
1.7001
|
Dec.29
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.7001
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0149 manats or 0.7392 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.02182 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Dec.18
|
1.9994
|
Dec.25
|
2.0158
|
Dec.19
|
2.0048
|
Dec.26
|
2.0179
|
Dec.20
|
2.0132
|
Dec.27
|
2.0188
|
Dec.21
|
2.0176
|
Dec.28
|
2.0259
|
Dec.22
|
2.0144
|
Dec.29
|
2.0307
|
Average weekly
|
2.00988
|
Average weekly
|
2.02182
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0004 manats (1.3746 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02936 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Dec.18
|
0.0289
|
Dec.25
|
0.0291
|
Dec.19
|
0.029
|
Dec.26
|
0.0292
|
Dec.20
|
0.0289
|
Dec.27
|
0.0295
|
Dec.21
|
0.0289
|
Dec.28
|
0.0295
|
Dec.22
|
0.029
|
Dec.29
|
0.0295
|
Average weekly
|
0.02894
|
Average weekly
|
0.02936
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0038 manats or 0.8518 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.44702 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Dec.18
|
0.4402
|
Dec.25
|
0.4461
|
Dec.19
|
0.4443
|
Dec.26
|
0.4470
|
Dec.20
|
0.4434
|
Dec.27
|
0.4464
|
Dec.21
|
0.4446
|
Dec.28
|
0.4457
|
Dec.22
|
0.4452
|
Dec.29
|
0.4499
|
Average weekly
|
0.44354
|
Average weekly
|
0.44702
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 36.7817 manats or by 1.698 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2183.35342 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Dec.18
|
2134.5691
|
Dec.25
|
2166.1994
|
Dec.19
|
2146.4188
|
Dec.26
|
2173.0933
|
Dec.20
|
2148.7054
|
Dec.27
|
2179.8342
|
Dec.21
|
2155.1063
|
Dec.28
|
2194.6591
|
Dec.22
|
2153.2957
|
Dec.29
|
2202.9811
|
Average weekly
|
2147.61906
|
Average weekly
|
2183.35342