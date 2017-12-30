By Trend

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec.18 1.7001 Dec.25 1.7001 Dec.19 1.7001 Dec.26 1.7001 Dec.20 1.7001 Dec.27 1.7001 Dec.21 1.7001 Dec.28 1.7001 Dec.22 1.7001 Dec.29 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0149 manats or 0.7392 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.02182 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec.18 1.9994 Dec.25 2.0158 Dec.19 2.0048 Dec.26 2.0179 Dec.20 2.0132 Dec.27 2.0188 Dec.21 2.0176 Dec.28 2.0259 Dec.22 2.0144 Dec.29 2.0307 Average weekly 2.00988 Average weekly 2.02182

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0004 manats (1.3746 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02936 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Dec.18 0.0289 Dec.25 0.0291 Dec.19 0.029 Dec.26 0.0292 Dec.20 0.0289 Dec.27 0.0295 Dec.21 0.0289 Dec.28 0.0295 Dec.22 0.029 Dec.29 0.0295 Average weekly 0.02894 Average weekly 0.02936

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0038 manats or 0.8518 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.44702 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Dec.18 0.4402 Dec.25 0.4461 Dec.19 0.4443 Dec.26 0.4470 Dec.20 0.4434 Dec.27 0.4464 Dec.21 0.4446 Dec.28 0.4457 Dec.22 0.4452 Dec.29 0.4499 Average weekly 0.44354 Average weekly 0.44702

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 36.7817 manats or by 1.698 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2183.35342 manats.