By Trend

The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for Dec. 29 was set at 1.7001 manats and 2.0307 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies and precious metals Dec. 29, 2017 1 US dollar 1 USD 1.7001 1 euro 1 EUR 2.0307 1 Australian dollar 1 AUD 1.326 1 Argentine peso 1 ARS 0.0886 100 Belarusian rubles 100 BYR 0.8609 1 Brazilian real 1 BRL 0.5132 1 UAE dirham 1 AED 0.4629 1 South African rand 1 ZAR 0.1371 100 South Korean won 100 KRW 0.1591 1 Czech koruna 1 CZK 0.0794 1 Chilean peso 1 CLP 0.2765 1 Chinese yuan 1 CNY 0.2608 1 Danish krone 1 DKK 0.2727 1 Georgian lari 1 GEL 0.6514 1 Hong Kong dollar 1 HKD 0.2174 1 Indian rupee 1 INR 0.0266 1 British pound 1 GBP 2.2881 100 Indonesian rupiah 100 IDR 0.0125 100 Iranian rials 100 IRR 0.0041 1 Swedish krona 1 SEK 0.2062 1 Swiss franc 1 CHF 1.7374 1 Israeli shekel 1 ILS 0.4899 1 Canadian dollar 1 CAD 1.3533 1 Kuwaiti dinar 1 KWD 5.6298 1 Kazakh tenge 1 KZT 0.0051 1 Kyrgyz som 1 KGS 0.0245 100 Lebanese pounds 100 LBP 0.1123 1 Malaysian ringgit 1 MYR 0.4191 1 Mexican peso 1 MXP 0.0863 1 Moldovan leu 1 MDL 0.0993 1 Egyptian pound 1 EGP 0.0955 1 Norwegian krone 1 NOK 0.2062 100 Uzbek soums 100 UZS 0.0209 1 Polish zloty 1 PLN 0.4861 1 Russian ruble 1 RUB 0.0295 1 Singapore dollar 1 SGD 1.2721 1 Saudi riyal 1 SAR 0.4533 1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights 1 SDR 2.4153 1 Turkish lira 1 TRY 0.4499 1 Taiwan dollar 1 TWD 0.0573 1 Tajik somoni 1 TJS 0.1927 1 New Turkmen manat 1 TMM 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvnia 1 UAH 0.0605 100 Japanese yen 100 JPY 1.5079 1 New Zealand dollar 1 NZD 1.2065 Gold (1 ounce) 1 XAU 2202.9811 Silver (1 ounce) 1 XAG 28.6554 Platinum (1 ounce) 1 XPT 1577.1828 Palladium (1 ounce) 1 XPD 1817.5684

---

