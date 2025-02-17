ASCO achieves major milestones with surge in dry cargo and tanker transport
Boasting the largest merchant fleet in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan aspires to make inroads into the oceans. Surely, it is not so easy to gain strongholds in the marine transportation market, where cutthroat competition dominates, but the state-run Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has taken proper steps in this regard. Especially, purchasing two handy-size bulk carriers, Khojaly and Murovdag which can carry eight times more load than the company's previous bulk carriers, and aframax tankers not only increased its fleet but also enabled the company to offer better service to its clients. Besides, the data covering the past year confirms that thanks to the newly acquired ships, ASCO has achieved considerable results.
