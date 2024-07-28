France as target of criticism: Some weirdness in Olympic Games

28 July 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

Theft, religious and ethnic racism, poor quality of service to athletes, and more... all these criticisms became the main headlines of stories about the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Let's start with Baku first.

An unpleasant incident that occurred last day, during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris, caused outrage in Baku after the French television channel France 2 made provocative remarks about Azerbaijani athletes. Comments by a French commentator targeting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity during the Armenian team's appearance was a stark provocation against Azerbaijan. The fact that France has turned the Olympic Games and traditional sports into political targets has not escaped the audience's attention. Undoubtedly, official Baku will complain about this to the International Olympic Committee, but it is not convincing that France will draw any conclusions from its bias.

Another reason for this was, for example, the weirdness experienced at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. The world media is currently talking about the music presented or more frankly, the scene that insults Christendom at the opening ceremony.

Let us look at what social media writes about this embarrassment.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini believes that the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris was not properly organized.

He wrote about it on the "X".

"Opening the Olympics by insulting billions of Christians in the world was a terrible start, dear French. Pity," he said in his tweet.

Aprire le Olimpiadi insultando miliardi di Cristiani nel mondo è stato davvero un pessimo inizio, cari francesi. Squallidi. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/3RpNvUundd — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) July 27, 2024

Salvini also commented on part of the broadcast of the opening of the Olympics, referring to the biblical story of the Last Supper, describing it as an insult to millions of Christians around the world.

Another criticism came from an Italian MP.

"I really enjoyed the Gay Pride ceremony. Do you know when the Olympics one is scheduled?" - European MP Nicola Procaccini from Italy's ruling "Brothers of Italy" Party sarcastically assessed the event in his post on the "X" social account.

Mi è piaciuta molto la cerimonia del Gay Pride. Sapete quando è prevista quella delle Olimpiadi? — Nicola Procaccini (@NProcaccini) July 26, 2024

Moreover, "Brothers of Italy" senator Lucho Malan emphasized in his statement that the Paris ceremony "embarrasses France and Europe", especially the scene imitating the Biblical plot of the Last Supper.

Dr Eli David, a leading AI expert specializing in deep learning and evolutionary computation, regretfully addressed a message to all Christians in the world. He drew attention to France's immorality towards religion and raised a question about the reaction of Christians to it.

"Even as a Jew, I am infuriated by this outrageous insult to Jesus and Christianity… How do you feel about it as Christians?"

Even as a Jew, I am infuriated by this outrageous insult to Jesus and Christianity… How do you feel about it as Christians? pic.twitter.com/JeGJMiKkus — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 26, 2024

It should be noted that the Olympic Games continue in Paris, the capital of France. 48 athletes of the Azerbaijan national team are also taking part in the Olympics in which more than 11,000 athletes participating.

The Olympic Games will continue until August 11.

