While the signing of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is much more necessary for Yerevan, some separatist-minded Armenian officials are not shy about expressing unthinkable opinions. Recall that after the anti-terrorist operation in Azerbaijan on September 28, 2023, the president of the unrecognised state, Samvel Shahramanyan, signed a document on suspending the existence of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" and abolishing all existing fake state institutions as of January 1, 2024. While negotiations on signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia are continuing, some revanchist forces in Armenia do not hesitate to mention the name of the so-called fictitious state, "Artsakh."

For example, the chairman of the Democratic Alternative Party, Suren Surenyants stated that the dissolution of Artsakh did not take place on paper, and the decree on the dissolution of Shahramanyan does not play any role in the history of the dissolution of Artsakh. Artsakh ceased to exist as a subject, as an Armenian unit, because "Azerbaijan had and still has an aggressive agenda". This statement by the party chairman shows that revanchist views still exist in Armenia and are promoted by pro-European officials and the Armenian Diaspora abroad.

In fact, it is also obvious that the Armenian separatists, who live by revanchist ideas, are afraid of losing the financial support of Western countries. That is also why they do not stop shouting about the alleged "artsakh" and the "artsakh people." Such statements not only hinder the peace process, but also cause aggression and revanchism in people to continue. Besides, those statements by Armenian officials confirm the words of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that there are revanchist forces in Armenia who dream of creating a blockade around the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Recall that on May 22 of this year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that he recognises the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, which includes Garabagh. The Armenian Prime Minister noted that the territories of both countries are mutually recognised by their mathematical dimensions, whereas Azerbaijan has an area of 86.6 thousand square kilometres and Armenia has an area of 29.8 thousand square kilometres. This statement indicated that the fate of the so-called republic had already been decided. In other words, the fabricated artsakh does not exist.

However, the question arises why the Armenian authorities, recognising Garabagh as the territory of Azerbaijan, allow the separatists to propagandise the ideology and views of this fabrication? It seems that the pro-Western leadership of Armenia is still acting not only in the name of its own interests but also in the interests of Europe and pro-European officials. Armenian separatists, acting on the initiative of the Armenian lobby and the Diaspora, do not hesitate to speak under such slogans as "the people of Artsakh" and "the Republic of Artsakh."

It is known that France mainly finances Armenia in Europe and implements its interests in the Caucasus through the hands of the Armenian pro-European leadership. It is also known that, despite the initiative and efforts of France, the signing of a peace treaty has been postponed.

Moreover, the leaders and officials of Armenia should realise that statements about a non-existent state provoke the public consciousness to the ideology of revanchism. This is unacceptable for achieving peace in the region and will lead to the failure of negotiations on a peace treaty. Our advice to Yerevan is to learn from its own mistakes, give up the past ideology, live today, and build a future for its young generation.

Let's consider a fact: for many years, Armenia has been excluded from many mega projects of Azerbaijan, an economic giant in the South Caucasus. It goes without saying that it is not Azerbaijan that is to blame for this - it is Armenia itself. Armenia, which kept Garabagh under occupation for 30 years and dreamed about the future without doing anything there, did not realise that it would eventually face such a situation. Because while complacency is Armenia's secret downfall, it challenged Azerbaijan and was more engaged in cultivating revanchism.

It is inevitable that it will cause serious consequences for Armenia, even if it is public, religious, or ordinary people who carry out such propaganda. Peace is not only for Azerbaijan, but it is also an important factor for the prosperity of Armenia and the peoples of the South Caucasus as a whole.

