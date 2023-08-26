Why Yerevan bans entry of Russian public figures in country?

26 August 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Recently, a special antipathy towards Russians and especially Russian officials and public figures has been formed in Armenia. The situation has reached such a level that some of them are even being pressured at the state level and their entry into Armenia has been banned.

One of the famous targets of the Armenians was Konstantin Zatulin, then Margarita Simonyan who are popular with the pro-Armenian stance and love for the country. And another target is Viktor Krivopuskov who has recently been disappointed with having been held in a long wait at the airport in Yerevan. However, there is an interesting fact about the denial of his entry into the country. Despite the fact that Zatulin and Simonyan were warned about the ban in advance, Krivopuskov did not even receive any notice. He found out about this upon his arival at the airport in Yerevan. Thus, Krivopuskov was detained at the airport for several hours and was not released to Armenia without any explanation.

It is worth noting that if such cases once used to occur in relation to ordinary Russian citizens, now the same trend is being made in relation to Russian public figures and officials.

This situation, which has already started to become more and more serious, has created some cracks between Russia and Armenia on a national basis. Now some parties are interested in only one question: What is the real reason behind this antagonism and anti-Russian tendencies?

Sharing his opinion on the above issue, Yuriy Shevtsov, political analyst, director of the Center for European Integration Problems told to AZERNEWS that it is not yet known who is behind all this, but giving several reasons, he added that at the moment Armenia is in a very difficult domestic and foreign political situation.

"Based on the fact that Russia is more involved in the war in Ukraine. In Armenia, many people feel like abandoned as they are used to Russian attention, and they are expecting it very much. On the other hand, while Russia is fully engaged in the war with Ukraine, there are forces in the South Caucasus region that try to allude Armenian politicians that they can orient themselves towards the West," the expert added.

Adding another reason for the weakening of Armenia, the expert continued: "Armenia is also weakened by the fact that Russia has lost its power and influence in some territories. Therefore, various kinds of internal difficulties will grow in this country until the geopolitical situation stabilizes," the political analyst said.

Then the Belarusian pundit spoke about the political relations of Russia with neighboring countries, such as Iran, Turkiye, and especially Azerbaijan. I think that is why Armenia is so nervous," he added.

According to the expert, at the end, all these actions will not come into a big conflict, despite Armenians having some problems with Russian society at the community level. But it is still too far to think it leading to a conflict between Armenia and Russia," the expert said.

In conclusion, the Belarusian pundit said that Armenia is not considered a closed country for Russia, since Armenia is a member of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) and various other organizations.

"At present, the dynamics of some Western-leaning forces influencing the country's politics are being observed in Armenia. Otherwise, there is no other reason to separate Armenia and Russia. I believe that such a course of action in the country can permanently disturb the internal peace," he added.

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

