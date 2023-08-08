Arayik may become infectious disease for Garabagh

8 August 2023 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Reading the interview of the self-styled "president" of the so-called "republic of arsakh" Arayik Harutyunyan, some could conclude that the Armenian language consists of only one word: genocide. As if, there is no other word in this language. For example, what is a 'neighbour' in Armenia? - Genocide. What is the word 'love' in Armenian? Genocide. What is 'I'? - again, Genocide. So Genocide genocide and genocide - can be translated as "I love naighbour."

It has long been known that the Armenian language is not rich, but I did not know this much yet. All sentences of the self-styled president start with the word genocide and finish with genocide. Someone should remind this rogue not Azerbaijan, but Armenia and its bandits committed genocide, mass killing, and ethnic cleansing against the people in Armenia and Garabagh indiscriminately their origin in the 1990s. Maybe he and his mouthpiece suffer from amnesia, but history did not forget the atrocities done in Khocaji, Meshali, Bağanis Ayrum, and other villages. The world, more importantly, Azerbaijanis did not forget the killed old people, women and infants frozen to death in Garabagh in the 90s. The atrocity extended to such a degree that even Martar Melkonyan, the brother of terrorist Monte Melkonyan, was obliged to criticize the barbarities committed by Armenians in Garabagh. After all these, if he had any morality and an honor, he would have shut his mouth, instead of blabbering.

Besides, I should confess one important issue as well. This self-styled president threatened Azerbaijan by giggling and announced that the Armenian army would march in the Baku streets. As is known, Armenia enjoyed a humiliating defeat in 2020, and this time Arayik Harutyunyan mewed like a kitten over spilt milk. However, remained true to his character - he has not stopped slandering Azerbaijan since ever. He accused Azerbaijan of violating November 10 Statement and continuously compares Khankendi with concentration camps in WWII.

The separatists' head said: "Azerbaijan wants to abandon the trilateral statement and continue the war. This is already war, this is the continuation of the war, the aim of which is to turn 'Nagorno-Karabakh' into a concentration camp through the siege, and then carry out genocide.”

I think the separatist leader Arayik forgets that he and his criminal gangs, as well as Armenia, which supports him, are clearly violating the tripartite declaration. It is Armenia that has not withdrawn its Army from Garabagh by violating the 4th paragraph of the statement. Besides, Armenia does not comply with the 9th paragraph of the statement as well and does not open the Zangazur Corridor.

As for concentration camps, it is worth noting that Armenia continues to block the Zangazur corridor and due to it, Azerbaijan encounters difficulties to provide residents of Nakhchivan with basic needs. Besides, there is a village named Tap Garagoyunlu located near the former front line. Armenians continuously fired on the village. Any vehicles that risked driving on the road heading to the village were subjected to the fire. People used to bury the dead at nights because Armenian fired even funeral ceremonies. It is sad to say that the residents of the village lived under this condition for over 30 years.

Arayik Harutyunyan, who proudly threatened Azerbaijan prior to the war, is not ashamed to use old and pregnant women as a shield for his brazen policy. However, it seems that Arayik could not learn the rules of war from the Azerbaijani soldier during the Patriotic War. In the Second Garabagh War in 2020, Azerbaijan demonstrated to the whole world that it does not fight with civilians by saving old ones in Hadrud whom the Armenian Army had left to die. Azerbaijan provided these old man and woman with medicine and food. Besides, Azerbaijan closed the Lachin Border Check Point after the provocation of the Armenian side and unveiling the smuggling by ICRC. In addition, expressing goodwill, Azerbaijan offered to use the Agdam-Khankendi road. However, the Armenian side and the separatists in Garabagh persistently refuse to use the latter one, because it will hinder the smuggling of weapons to Khankendi.

The head of separatists went further by saying that he declared "nationwide disaster with the expectation that the international community would provide at least humanitarian support and Armenia was first to respond and sent a humanitarian convoy." Here the question arises, who does he think he is in Azerbaijan's territory or who is he to declare something? As is known, he is a separatist and soon or late will be brought to the court for his actions. Secondly, his words "Armenia was first" (and also is the last country) reveal that their fuss about nothing has not been able to convince anybody about the so-cold humanitarian crisis in Garabagh.

He also said that many decisions have been adopted e.g. in the Hague International Court, etc. For some reason, he again forgets the 4 UN resolutions adopted in the 1990s that required Armenia to leave Azerbaijani territories. That means, Armenians proudly announced that let the whole world call them invaders and persistently keep illegal armed groups in Garabagh's territories where peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

To be honest, it is impossible not to burst into laughter while listening to this statement of Araik in which he say: “the purpose of the points of the Tripartite Declaration of November 9, 2020, is to preserve Artsakh." It is the peak of brazenness and shamelessness because there is not a term of "artsakh" in the 10 November Statement and the main purpose was to stop the war.

Listening to all this nonsense, it becomes clear once again that the fate of Garabagh can be disinfected of such germs not by peaceful means, but by the next iron fist operations. The brainwashing of the Armenian minority who are citizens of Azerbaijan in Garabagh by a mindless being who does not understand words and does not know what he is talking about is unacceptable, and he is a potential threat to humanity.

---

Qabil Ashirov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @g_Ashirov

