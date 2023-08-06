West's goal in supporting Armenians is to prolong conflict in region

6 August 2023 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

The provocative actions of Armenia, which has blocked its road from Aghdam-Khankendi direction but pretends to be under 'blockade', continue. Due to the silence of international organizations and the support of the West, these provocative acts, which are growing every day, have started to increase the tension not only near the border with Azerbaijan, but also in the South Caucasus.

In fact, the West, competing against Russia, intends to literally turn the region into a war zone.

As for Armenia, it is not so interesting whether it is aware of its consequences or not. Because Armenia itself is a state that overtly supports terrorism, and official Yerevan has proven this once again with the state-level defense of Vagif Khachatryan, who was recently arrested in connection with the Meshali tragedy.

Currently, Armenia, together with its Western allies, intends to cover up crimes and carry out provocative campaigns, and it is doing so today. It even called Azerbaijan's strengthening of security measures on the border of its sovereign territory "ethnic cleansing", let alone to be against arresting terrorists.

Commenting to AZERNEWS on the issue, political analyst Samir Humbatov called this step of Armenia a dead end situation. He noted that Armenia resorted to all kinds of blackmail and sabotage because it could not carry out its provocative actions against Azerbaijan.

"Armenia and its supporting forces have resorted to blackmail tactics against Azerbaijan. Allegedly, Azerbaijan keeps the Armenian minority living in Garabagh in a state of blockade and carries out ethnic cleansing.

According to him, both Armenians and the forces supporting them are trying to distort the expression of 'ethnic cleansing'. However, since April 23 of this year, more than 2,000 Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin have returned to Armenia from the Lachin border checkpoint. Today, humanitarian aid operates openly and everything is tranparent. Only some goods are prohibited from passing there. Today, by saying these words, Armenia actually wants to cover up its crimes. However, for 30 years, there is no count of Armenian crimes.

The expert spoke about the unprecedented crimes committed by Armenian terrorists against Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani Turks in many of its districts, cities, and villages about 32 years ago.

"A few months before Khojali genocide in 1992, on December 25, a large-scale massacre was committed in the village of Meshali. Vagif Khachaturyan, who caused the death of 25 civilians, was detained at the border checkpoint a few days ago. Azerbaijan is carrying out the process of arresting more than 300 Armenian terrorists who committed all these massacres. However, I have to say with regret that the International organisations, international law ignore all this and moreover approaches this issue from double standards. This means a violation of the sovereign rights of the Azerbaijani people," the expert said.

The political analyst also touched on Armenia's accusation against Azerbaijan, which thinks that terrorist Khachatryan was kidnapped by customs officials. He noted that Khachatryan confessed to his crimes while being detained at the border. "Terrorist Khachatryan may have hoped for the protection of the peacekeeping forces before setting up to cross the border. Even when he left the country for the last time, he was not aware that his fate would be like this."

Talking about Armenia, which cannot distinguish between arrest and abduction, the political analyst thinks that their approach is considered absurd, they have no legal and political basis. Because Khachatryan himself is a terrorist, as he admitted, and his sentence is given by the law.

Speaking about the damage to the village of Meshali, the expert said that any material damage can be compensated. Even more beautiful houses and villages can be built in place of burnt houses. But there is no compensation for only one loss - the people who were brutally massacred.

Later, Samir Humbatov touched on the last actions of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which witnessed the crimes committed by Armenians since 1992 and even closely supported them in committing crimes in some nuances.

"There is no doubt that the ICRC collaborated with Armenians in many crimes. Even after the Patriotic War, during the presence of Russian peacekeepers, this organization supported the transportation of illegal goods.

I believe that the activities of the organization are not at all humanitarian in nature, on the contrary, they are trying to rekindle the conflict by doing so. Despite this, I think the organization will have no impact on Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan as a sovereign state has already restored its territorial integrity. Azerbaijan is aware of the provocations in that area. If the organization works properly, it will continue to function. Otherwise, the activity of the office in Baku may be suspended," the expert concluded.

---

Follow Rena Murshud on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz