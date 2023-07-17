Confession from Armenian historian: We fed public with self-deception

17 July 2023 06:07 (UTC+04:00)

"We lost the war because we rejected reality and fed the public with self-deception."

Armenian historian Zohrab Gevorgyan said this in a conversation with the Armenian media, Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

According to the historian, the biggest problem of the Armenian society is that they are insincere.

"The constant search for the guilty. And this is also a serious problem," Gevorkyan said.

The historian was asked if he agrees with the view that Armenia is facing major security challenges and uncertainty following the events of 2020 and 2021. Moreover, he was also asked whether Armenia is moving along the path of a defeated country, while remaining a convict of the situation.

In his reply to the questions he stated that the Armenian authorities are constantly looking for the culprits, and the Armenian society is divided into two parts, each of which has its own culprits for the situation in which Armenia finds itself.

Zohrab Gevorgyan also commented on the fact that Arayik Harutyunyan wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This letter simply causes laughter. For many years these people have not been able to answer the question - what do they want? Orientation towards Russia is completely wrong. They write a letter to the head of that state, whose foreign minister constantly declares that they are not recognized. And at the same time, they refuse the mediation of the United States. This is a great misfortune for the Armenians," the historian said.

