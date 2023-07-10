France's fear of Islam: ex-presidential candidate says mosques in Europe may once topple it down

10 July 2023 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

The history of Islam includes many complex stages. For some reason, the religion of Islam, which began to spread to the world from Mecca, the holy city of Muslims, in the VI-VII centuries, began to shake European countries first. It is no coincidence that the power of Islam was able to penetrate the ancient Spanish kingdom of Córdoba (city in Andalusia) by crossing the seas.

Europe never slept and prepared a huge army to push back the Islamic army and thus began many attacks in history called the Crusades. Europe continued an intensive counterattack in 1096-1099 and finally occupied the holy city of Jerusalem after 3 years of intense fighting, during which its residents were ruthlessly massacred.

Over time, states' entry into civilization eliminates religious differences and wars in this direction. Religion begins to spread by free choice, not by force of arms, but by conquering people's hearts. Although Europe has organized 8 Crusades against Islam, today Muslims live in all European countries, mosques call out for prayer, and masses freely perform their religious rituals. However, despite the fact that we live in the 21st century, anti-Islamic, Islamophobic and racist tendencies continue to exist in France, Sweden and other countries like this.

Recently, the events in France, which have caused more noise on the agenda, have risen to a particularly noticeable level. Racial incidents and even killings of people have started to increase in the country. Some of the diplomatic forces at the top of power in France and around it are still trying to express their hatred towards Islam through various means and apply a mechanism of pressure on people.

It is no coincidence that the former French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour voiced some fiery opinions about Islam in an interview to a Spanish media outlet. He emphasized that the laws guided by the Islamic religion will prevail over secular laws one day, and condemned the opening of mosques in European countries, saying that this will be a problem for Europe in the future.

"For example, most young Muslims believe that Islamic laws take precedence over the laws of the republic. And what are our leaders doing to combat what they call Islamism? They keep offering more Islam, more mosques, more imams."

The French politician Zemmour, who could not hide his ideology and hatred for Islam, strongly condemned the current "democratic" approach to Islam in Europe. At the same time, he called on the French authorities to take stricter measures against the Islamic religion and the nations of Muslim origin.

"If we continue in this direction, because of demographics and democracy, France could one day become an Islamic republic. We must not forget that Islam is a religion of conquest. This trend can be changed if the French want it."

Thus, France once again demonstrates its unchanging policy to the world by publicly expressing such views. This is not only a policy of colonialism, but also a disrespect for the rules of international law and leading Europe as a whole to ignorance.

It should be recalled that last week, the Non-Aligned movement held at the ministerial level in Baku made statements demanding France to stop such dirty deeds and unanimously formed the Baku Initiative group against France's colonial policy. The NAM ministerial conference was able to convey to the world that France is a harmful force for democracy, in addition to condemning France's tyranny in the 21st century.

