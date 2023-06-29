Yerevan to pay for its mistakes with military operations of Azerbaijan Army

29 June 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Pashinyan administration shines on the agenda as usual with its unparalleled policy in world history. With a synthesis of peace and subversion, this so-called government revolving around the West and Russia is playing a game with terror and subversion in the background and a false diplomatic appearance in the foreground. However, Azerbaijan is aware of all these games of Armenia and is following all its steps.

The terrorist and armed provocations launched by Armenia in the Garabagh territory of Azerbaijan on June 26 once again devastated the trust in Armenia in the political and diplomatic framework. Armenia proved its unreliability with its irresponsibility towards the capitulation document it signed after the 44-day war on 10 November 2020. This so-called government, which tends to commit crimes at every small opportunity it gets, is actually getting closer to the end of its path.

On the one hand, the Yerevan administration, which wastes time in meetings in Washington and poses next to the West with tales of peace, now has nothing left to say. Of course, we are talking about Garabagh, the territory that was recognized as the territory of Azerbaijan by Mirzoyan's master Pashinyan, who tried to present himself as a symbol of diplomacy in Washington. If so, why is official Yerevan trying to overshadow the peace negotiations with the participation of Washington?

Armenia still thinks that it can frighten the Azerbaijan Army by moving around the illegal armed groups that took up arms in Azerbaijan’s Garabakh. On the contrary, this is nothing but ending and destroying the very little chances that Armenia has. Because time is in Azerbaijan's favor, the end of any attempt can at least result in the Revenge operation carried out by the glorious Azerbaijan Army today. Yes, shooting at a soldier of the Azerbaijan Army can have serious consequences. Armenia knew this and did it knowingly either out of stupidity or unending anger - and got its deserved response.

As a result of the Revenge operation successfully carried out today, according to preliminary information, 5 members of illegal Armenian military units were destroyed. But this is not the end... No, Azerbaijan is not an aggressive country. It is a nation and a state that likes to compromise, is patient until a certain time and promotes peace. The continuation of the operations is due to preparations for new provocations by illegal military units. This is confirmed in the obtained information. Despite the losses, Armenia does not back down from its promise. However, Baku's message to Yerevan is this: if this happens, you will receive an even tougher and more adequate response. Undoubtedly, the next operations will destroy the military infrastructure of the illegal formations in an appropriate and timely manner.

Armenia should not forget that in the Farrukh, Sarıbaba, Kirkhgiz and other operations carried out by the Azerbaijan Army, the other side received its deserved response. It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Army keeps the necessary strategic heights in Garabagh under its control. Thanks to the above-mentioned operations, our glorious army was able to control the Khankendi Airport, Khojaly city, and the Khojaly-Khankendi road from those heights.

No matter how much the illegal armed groups of Armenia try to hide behind the Russian peacekeeping forces, any criminal and terrorist incidents do not go unnoticed. Because although they do not claim ownership, Azerbaijan exercises full control over its sovereign territories and is the permanent owner of these territories.

Unfortunately, the illegal Armenian military units temporarily roaming in Karabakh receive direct support from Russian peacekeepers while carrying out such provocations. It is a fact that today the Armenian terrorists that Azerbaijan is eliminating on its territory have gathered in the areas where those peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. But for some reason they are not told to stop this action...

Nevertheless, after Azerbaijan closed the Lachin border checkpoint for temporary investigations following the sabotage and the shooting of its own military personnel, all foreign forces turned their attention to Azerbaijan. For some reason, every fictitious word that Armenia says is measured as a law for them. Undoubtedly, a number of corrupt western politicians and organizations are responsible for this provocation, who supported the terrorists by presenting the post established in Lachin as a "blockade", and they will have to answer for their biased behavior one day. Also, it cannot be ruled out that this provocation meets the interests of pro-Armenian and Islamophobic forces, as well as some forces within the European Parliament.

Azerbaijan sees this clearly - whether these are peacekeeping forces or Western circles that have been bribed, everyone knows whom, what and what interests these elements are serving for. Although their financial income goes through Azerbaijan, they still stand behind terrorist forces for their own dirty ambitions. Not only Azerbaijan, but the whole world is attached significance. A group of Western aristocracy stained with bribery and corruption has already been very cheap and disreputable for Azerbaijan. What is valuable for us is the strengthening of the country's military and economic potential. Yes, as mentioned by Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev at his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif: So, we know how international law works selectively. How resolutions of the United Nations Security Council are not being implemented. We both know that. And the guarantee for your independence, territorial integrity, security and wellbeing of your people is your economic, political and military capability.

Azerbaijan no longer expects justice or the rule of international law from any force. We will clear our territories from terrorists thanks to our military power within the framework of international laws, and most importantly, Yerevan will have to pay for all these wrong steps in the next military operations of Azerbaijan.

---

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ deputy editor-in-chief, follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz