Resisting in Karabakh is tantamount to committing suicide for Armenia in long-run

29 June 2023 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Chasing useless hopes based on myth, Armenia reached the brim of an abyss in which any further step will end in calamity for them. Unfortunately, Armenian society has been brainwashed with the fabrications to such an extent that they cannot realize the real situation and stakes the viability of their statehood on daydreams.

Armenian society was infected with the plagues of thoughts such as irredentism, territorial claims against other nations, snobbery, and so on. Needless to say that the first Karabakh war stemmed from the mentioned features. With the help of internal turmoils in Azerbaijan, Armenia was able to wrest from Baku not only Karabakh but other seven adjoining districts. They used the seven districts to bargain on handing over Karabakh. Azerbaijan refused. However, Armenians hoped that soon or late Azerbaijan will agree. In 2020, Azerbaijan liberated all the seven districts and some parts of Karabakh. Besides, with its military power and economic superiority, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia for signing the final peace agreement for three years. Frankly saying, some goals have been achieved – the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan recognized the Azerbaijan's territorial integrity verbally. But it is not enough, Azerbaijan needs the signed document.

However, every time the Armenian side commits provocation on the eve of important meetings over peace talks. So, the last meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the USA was no exception as well. As a result of the shootout in Karabakh, one Azerbaijani soldier was wounded and as a reuslt, five members of illegal Armenian armed formation were neutralized.

It is crystal clear that the all provocations aim to interrupt peace talks and in particular, cast a shadow on the ongoing negotiations in Washington. Armenians have never hidden that they hope Azerbaijan will make a compromise. So, they go the extra mile to delay the signing of the final peace document expecting that geopolitical circumstances will shift the process in their favor. Or some external actors will interfere with the process and Armenia will get what it has craved for a long.

However, such useless hopes have made Armenians blind to such an extent that they are unable to realize that Azerbaijan did not give up Karabakh in its weakest time, let alone now – after a grandiose victory over Armenia. Secondly, Karabakh is a historical territory of Azerbaijan and compromising Karabakh is out of the question. As for importance of Karabakh, I would like to recall the words of British journalist Thomas de Waal, who is partially prominent with his pro-Armenian stance. He emphasized that geographically and economically, Azerbaijan is not fully viable without Karabakh. In other words, Azerbaijan can overcome some challenges without Karabakh in the short-run, but in long-run, it is very difficult. Compromising Karabakh is tantamount to committing suicide for Azerbaijan. The occupation of Karabakh by Armenians in the 1990s was a big blow to Azerbaijan’s agriculture sector, especially in animal husbandry. The COVID-19 pandemic proved the significance of this sector once again. In addition, let us not forget that 25 percent of the water resource of the country is located in Karabakh. In addition, the renewable energy potential of Karabakh proved to be 10 GW. Given global warming and climate change, one should lose the mind expecting any compromise from the Azerbaijani side.

But it is contrary for Armenia - loosing grips on Karabakh, the territory of another state, means suicide for Armenia in long-run. It seems that Armenia, which cannot be independent, cannot find a place for itself, and finally sees itself as a state in the historical lands of another state, is reaching the end of the road. Due to the persistent foreign policy, Armenia, once living a prosperous life together in the South Caucasus, during the Soviet Union, reduced into the poorest country in the region after the collapse of the regime. Two of four neighbors closed their borders to the country. Pipelines carrying carbohydrates and big transport routes by-passed landlocked Armenia. Over 30 years, every sixth person has left the country struggling with the economic crisis and the outflow of brains continues even today. Considering the demographic and economic decline in Armenia, some could conclude that the population of the country will be less than two million in the near future consisting with only olds. Needless to say that Azerbaijan enjoyed victory over Armenia in the 44-day war not only with the help of sophisticated weapons but also with demographic superiority.

So, the time works against Armenia, and it will be better if the Armenian side does not miss any opportunity to reach the lasting peace. Azerbaijan soon or late will restore justice and get what it deserves.

---

