Prison life for Armenian minorities in Karabakh: reintegration is only way to independence for them

Despite persistence and all provocations done by the Armenian side, being compassionate, Azerbaijan still gives a hug to poor Armenian minorities kept as hostages by separatists in Karabakh. The Azerbaijani side does not miss any opportunity to give a push to the integration process, but the Armenian government, separatists in Karabakh, and their mouthpiece abroad go the extra mile to interrupt it. Once again, the issue was tabled during the meeting between the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan Dragana Kozich. The top diplomat reiterated that Azerbaijan can provide Armenians in Karabakh with assistance. Like previous ones, the Armenian side and their promoters in the West turned a blind eye to the offer. With unknown reasons, they are keeping to demand that Azerbaijani citizens in Karabakh must integrate not into Azerbaijan, but Armenia.

Speaking to Azernews on the issue, the member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Fazil Mustafa noted that the Armenian side is aware of remaining at an impasse but they resist due to the temptation of some foreign countries. However, he stated that it is their last fidget. The MP underlined that the reckless approaches of Western politicians harm the peace building process instead of promoting it.

“In fact, they themselves know that the Armenians have no way out. This is their last chance to fuss about. The brazen calls of some US congressmen to take decisions that threaten the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the adoption of certain documents, the adoption of resolutions by irresponsible and lawbreaker PACE MPs in the Assembly using various means to flatter Armenians do not help in solving the issue. On the contrary, it increases the problems of Armenians. Because timely integration would be a more convenient way to solve problems,” Fazil Mustafa said.

Regarding this, MP Fazil Mustafa noted that neither the proposals of the Azerbaijan state nor the initiatives of the ICRC will be accepted by the Armenians at this stage. He emphasized that compactly-settled Armenians in Karabakh are under the hostage of local separatist terror organization. Therefore, the civilian Armenians are cowed to initiate any attempts toward integration. He opined that in case of cleaning the region from the terror organization, the civilian Armenians will be interested in the integration.

“Civil Armenians in Karabakh are under the hostages of the terrorist group, and they are not expected to take a positive approach to any civil initiative until the terrorists are purged. Therefore, the Armenians themselves, perhaps in their hearts, agree that the Azerbaijani side should clean these terrorists from the region as a whole, and after that, I don't think that Azerbaijan will have any problems with the civilian population. It will be possible to put things in order in this direction. At present, it is not credible to show an initiative related to reintegration by any non-governmental organization, civil society or individual due to the fear of terrorists. Armenians can start this process only after these terrorist groups are eliminated. Until then, there is still no hope. Because these groups can terrorize any person who initiates integration in order to terrorize others. If you pay attention, it can be seen that the Azerbaijani soldiers and medical workers provided the necessary assistance and support to a certain sick person or an Armenian who lost his way on a winter day to the post office, proving that the state of Azerbaijan has no problems with civilian Armenians. I do not think that the civilian population there will have any problems with Azerbaijan. Just the terrorist groups and military units that are there should be cleared immediately. After the cleaning operation is completed, it is possible to talk about some kind of reintegration,” the official said.

He also touched on legal benefits of reintegration and noted that it will be in favor of Armenian minorities in Karabakh as well. He recalled that the world does not recognize such quasi-states and it causes problem for locals.

“Reintegration itself will increase economic independence, freedom, and activity opportunities of Karabakh Armenians. That is, they will benefit from the opportunities of the Azerbaijani society and state. Reintegration will also enable Karabakh Armenians to live in on a legal basis. Karabakh Armenians have not been living in a legal regime for years and are in an uncertain situation. The world somehow does not recognize the self-styled state. In such a case, what can they hope for? In what form can a person who has graduated from secondary school continue his higher education? What can he do in the closed environment in Karabakh?” he noted.

Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa also mentioned that Azerbaijan’s economic potential is bigger than Armenia and in terms of logistics, it is more plausible to have trade with Azerbaijani regions, instead of Armenia.

“There are no prospects for expanding any economic opportunities in Karabakh. It is clear to everyone how much the economic potential of Azerbaijan is superior to that of Armenia. But imagine that if relations restored and in this case Armenians in Karabakh can trade with peoples in Aghdam, Kalbajar and other districts. It may be more beneficial for Armenians to go to these areas that are logistically closer than paying a large sum to go to Yerevan. On the other hand, they will have the opportunity to realize their pension, social benefits and other rights,” the MP added.

