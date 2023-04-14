Armenia swims in dangerous waters of France - rules determined not according to Élysée Palace, but principles within region

14 April 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The French government continues to take a traditional pro-Armenian position. The statement of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the latest provocation by Armenia against the Azerbaijani army shows once again that the French government is not aware of the norms of democracy and international law. In fact, the French officials, parliament, government circles and the presidential administration are well aware that the incident is a part of a plan prepared by the wishes of all pro-Armenian forces, especially the Armenian leadership. Yes, by resorting to this kind of military provocation, Armenia also proved that destabilization in the region can be permanent. This also shows that the Armenian authorities and their patrons are not interested in the establishment of peace and security in the region.

It is regrettable that, while the incident was a direct result of Armenian provocation, the French government makes a baseless statement against Azerbaijan. Here the question arises:

- First, by what right does the French government issue such a statement regarding the events taking place in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan?

- secondly, on the basis of which right does France deal with the internal problems of Azerbaijan and tries to intervene in the process of territorial delimitation?

- and thirdly, why France is not interested in restoring peace and security in the region?

It is known that France, which has declared that it supports the territorial integrity of Armenia, has never made a statement about Azerbaijan's territorial integrity during the decades of co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group. The incident that happened two days ago took place in the territory of Azerbaijan, and there was no delimitation in those territories.

If France has any doubts about the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, then it would be more appropriate to look at history. It should be noted that the map of the territory of Azerbaijan before the Soviet rule was approved in Paris in 1918. On that map, the territories where Armenia is located are shown within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Here, instead of recalling the map it approved with its own hand, France, which is trying to fight for Armenia, pokes its nose into Azerbaijan's internal problems.

It seems that France is not aware of the colonies it left behind by pretending to be a noble fan of democracy. If official Paris is talking about the territorial integrity of a sovereign country 3,600 km away, it would be appropriate to first discuss its colonial policy, the language restriction it imposed on the Corsican islands and its disgraceful policy in New Caledonia. As for the delimitation of borders, France should know unequivocally that these are the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan. France would do well to deal with the protests, police violence and human rights abuses taking place in its own territory.

As for Armenia, the EU mission encourages Armenia to the next provocation, and Armenia turns this mission into a part of its aggressive policy. The resulting processes show that the mission of the EU is quite incompetent in restoring peace and security. The EU mission acts on the dictates of Armenia and serves the dangerous interests of the French government and Armenia, not the common interests. It should be noted that the Armenian media itself stated that Armenia wanted to send the EU mission to the place of the incident with all its might, but it was not possible. For this reason, the objectives of the mission are generally not clear. The only thing to be clear is that Armenia is currently involved in a dangerous game. The Pashinyan authorities should understand that all rules are determined not according to the dictates of France, but according to the principles within the region.

