Total surrender: Armenian FM admits reason for provocations committed by Armenia

By Akbar Hasanov, Day.az

Well, that's the end of the story. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, calling things by their names, admitted the reasons for the provocation by the Armenian side - the shelling of Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Lachin district with small arms.

"Armenia considers the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan to be unrealistic, as well as the establishment of peace and stability in the region without solving the problems related to the rights and security of the "people" of Karabakh," he said, answering the questions of the deputies.

Following the military provocations, here we see the rising information and political turbulences.

In fact, it was a frank, unequivocal refusal of the official Yerevan to sign a large peace treaty with Azerbaijan. Yes, the representatives of the leadership of Armenia can at least pray until they are blue in the face that they are constructive and want peace, but it is exactly the same thing; for more than two decades, the way that the former Armenian rulers used to say.

Recall that the second and third presidents of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan formally declared their desire to achieve peace with our country. Keeping, at the same time, Azerbaijani lands under occupation. Moreover, Serzh Sargsyan somehow even said that "Agdam is not our land", without taking any steps to return 20% of the territories of our state occupied by Armenia.

Exactly the same steps we observe from the side of the current Armenian leadership, which is ready to replicate their predecessors. Look how primitively Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is trying to manipulate.

"If before the Madrid principles, the USSR was the place of self-determination of Karabakh, then after that, as a result of Armenia's "brilliant" diplomacy, Azerbaijan would be the place of self-determination of Karabakh. According to the Madrid principles, Armenia recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. Today we are reaping these fruits," he told.

İn the eyes of public, Pashinyan addresses the internal Armenian audience telling, "everything has already been stolen before us." Continuing his maneuvers he repeatedly says: "But I have nothing to do with it, I have nothing to do with it at all."

Pashinyan decided not to elaborate on the fact that the former leadership of Armenia, like him now, dragged out the issue of implementing international law and UN resolutions. However, not only this.

He pretends not to remember the results of the quadripartite meeting in Prague, where Pashinyan was forced to agree that Baku and Yerevan would sign a peace treaty, guided by the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration, which clearly states that the borders between the new states will be be based on the borders between the union republics of the former USSR, where the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region is clearly part of the Azerbaijan SSR.

So, just another "feint" turned out to be an attempt to beat himself. But neither Nikol Pashinyan nor Ararat Mirzoyan will ever admit this. The Armenian FM, who has not fully recovered from the consequences of the execution within the walls of the Armenian Parliament in November 2020, pretends that he is not yet familiar with the content of the tripartite statement signed by the Armenian Prime Minister. There, let me remind you, there is not a word about the "people" of "Nagorno-Karabakh".

Precisely pretends, in other words, fools around. In reality, he knows everything. Including the fact that there is no "Nagorno-Karabakh", but there is the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, where people of Armenian nationality still live, completely illegally, with passports of citizens of Armenia. There are about 40-50 thousand of them there. At the same time, hundreds of ethnic Azerbaijanis do not live in Armenia. Moreover, with passports of citizens of Azerbaijan.

The agreement that Armenians live in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan is proof of constructivism on the part of official Baku. However, as we see, the leaders of Armenia do not realize this. They still hope to drag out the negotiation process to the utmost by refusing to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. This is their fatal mistake.

Its roots go back to the naive belief that external forces will help the Armenian leadership to maneuver till eternity. In the meantime, the head of the secretariat of the State Commission for the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been appointed. That is, our country is doing its part of the work. And in the end, everything will end with the fact that in Azerbaijan they will consider those lands where our troops will actually be located as the border with Armenia. And they can reach such milestones that Pashinyan and Mirzoyan never dreamed of in their worst dreams. And no one will be able to prevent the victorious march of our heroes.

