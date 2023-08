29 August 2023 02:55 (UTC+04:00)

On August 28, from 19:20 to 20:55, illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the Khojaly and Aghdam directions from small arms, Azernews reports, citing MoD

In these directions, the units of the Azerbaijani army took retaliatory measures.

