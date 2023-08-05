Armenian provocation continues near Azerbaijan's Lachin checkpoint [VIDEO]

5 August 2023 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

The Armenia continue provocation near the Lachin checkpoint established by Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Since July 26, a truck convoy bringing "humanitarian cargo" for Armenian citizens of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economic Region has been stationed at a mountain pass opposite the Lachin checkpoint on the state border without the permission of the Azerbaijani side.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22, 2023 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 this year, the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

