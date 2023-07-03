Illegal Armenian armed groups shell Azerbaijan Army positions

3 July 2023 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

On July 3, starting from 10:40 to 11:40, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam district, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in all the mentioned direction.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam district.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz