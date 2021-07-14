By Aisha Jabbarova

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army was injured on July 14 morning as Armenian forces using various caliber weapons fired at the Azerbaijani positions in Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defence Ministry reported today.

The wounded soldier Ibadulla Mardanli has been given first aid and hospitalized.

The ministry said that the attack was suppressed in response fire. The situation in this direction is stable, our units control the operational situation, the ministry added.

Earlier today, the Defence Ministry reported that its army positions came under fire by illegal Armenian armed detachments near the liberated Shusha city on July 13.

"On July 13, at 2134 and 2145, illegal Armenian armed detachments that are on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using machine guns and assault rifles subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan army located in the vicinity of Shusha city," the ministry said.

It should be noted that the presence of any Armenian serviceman on Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories is in violation of the November 10 peace deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan that ended the 44-day war in 2020.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

