Armenia has once again violated cease-fire on the state border with Azerbaijan by using mortars and small arms, the Defence Ministry reported today.

On November 4, from 01:08 to 08:10, the positions of Azerbaijani units located in the Tovuz and Aghstafa regions were periodically shelled from the direction of Armenia’s Berd region, the ministry said.

Yesterday Armenia violated the cease-fire in the state border near Azerbaijan's Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkasan regions and also shelled Fuzuli region using Smerch missile.

Armenia has been shelling Azerbaijani positions and civilians despite the US-brokered peace agreement that entered force on October 26.

Ninety-one Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia's indiscriminate missile attcks on Azerbaijani civilian settlements and citites. Internatinoal human rights watchdogs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have confirmed Armenia's use of forbidden munition in attacks on Azerbaijani civilians.

Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated on September 27 when Armenian armed forces deployed in the occupied Azerbaijani lands made military provocations against Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions. The ongoing clashes mark the most intense fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached. Armenia's offensive prompted immediate Azerbaijan’s counter-attack measures.

In retaliation, Azerbaijani troops have so far liberated the occupied cities of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan and Gubadli, as well as dozens of villages, settlements and strategic heights in the districts of Tartar, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavend, Zangilan, Gubadli and Kalbajar.