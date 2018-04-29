Armenian opposition activists started blocking several central streets in Yerevan on Sunday, TASS reports.

The protesters blocked Tumanyan Street, Pushkin Street and Mashtots Avenue and are carrying out marches and demonstrations in several parts of the city. The police are monitoring protest rallies, but not trying to suppress them.

Opposition activists started mass rallies in Armenia on April 13. On Monday, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned amid protests.