By Trend

The number of detained demonstrators, protesting against Serzh Sargsyan's appointment as the Prime Minister of Armenia, has reached 62 in Yerevan,RIA Novosti reported referring to Ashot Agaronyan, the head of the office of public relations and information of the Police of Armenia.

"At the moment, 62 people have been taken to the police departments of Yerevan," Agaronyan said.

Mass rallies broke out in Yerevan and other Armenian cities on April 13 following former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s nomination as prime minister. The opposition accuses him of ineffective governance and blame him for worsened economic situation in the country.

Despite the protests, Armenia’s parliament elected Sargsyan prime minister on April 17. On April 19, opposition members tried to disrupt the new cabinet of ministers’ meeting, blocking entrances to government facilities and marching down Yerevan streets. About 3,000 people took part in a rally in the evening. As many as 123 people were arrested over the day.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz