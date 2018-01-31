By Trend

The hike in prices in Armenia started in September last year, which turned out to be arid and there was not enough fodder for livestock, which resulted in decline of milk production, Armenian media reported.

Experts say that warm, and at the same time dry winter this year will certainly affect the agricultural sector, according to the report.

In Armenia, the price for cheese has increased by 20 percent since last year, and it is likely that the inflation continue this year, Armen Grigoryan, chairman of the Union of Armenian Cheese Producers, told the Armenian media.

Just like it was last year, this year Armenia will also face milk and cheese shortage, he said.

---

