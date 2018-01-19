By Trend

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has proposed the candidacy of Ambassador to the UK Armen Sarkissian for the post of Armenia’s president, the country’s media reported.

“Serzh Sargsyan has offered Armen Sarkissian to put forward his candidacy for the president of Armenia,” said the report.

After Sargsyan’s presidential term is over, the new Armenian Constitution will come into force, and the country will make a transition from a semi-presidential to a parliamentary system of governance.

The presidential election in Armenia will be held March 2.

---

