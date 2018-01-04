By Trend

Armenia has recorded the most negative indicators for unemployment and migration compared to Georgia and the EAEC.

Armenian Parliamentary Vice Speaker Mikael Melkumyan made the remark when talking to local media. He was commenting whether this could lead to a social explosion and the growth of protest moods that could break out into the streets, further worsening of the social and economic situation in the country.

He further admitted that the poverty level in Armenia is very high and does not drop below the 30 percent. "The level of unemployment is at the level of 20 percent, the flow from the country of labor migrants is very large. If we compare these figures with the indicators of Georgia and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, then we have the most negative," Melkumian said, adding that there is a problem in resolving or at least mitigating the situation.

He further added that the current social and economic situation will have negative consequences for the economy, labor productivity in Armenia.

in 2018, the state budget deficit of Armenian will be 4 percent. Against the background of inflation, it is not planned to raise salaries, pensions and benefits. In addition, Armenia's public debt in 2017 reached $6,813billion , and in 2018 it will be 7,209 billion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz