By Sara Israfilbayova

The frequency of Baku-Kyiv rail runs can be increased, Yevhen Kravtsov, acting head of the Ukrainian Railways wrote on his Facebook page.

He noted that it can be considered in case of great demand for this flight.

“We hope that the passengers will appreciate the convenience of this route. If the demand grows, we will consider the possibility of increasing the frequency of trains running to the capital of Azerbaijan,” wrote Kravtsov.

Earlier, Trend reported that since April 21, 2018 the route of the passenger train Baku-Kharkiv №369-370 will be extended to the Kyiv-Passazhyrsky station.

Thus, the Baku- Kharkiv train will become the Baku-Kiev train from April 21. The train will pass Kharkiv, Poltava, Mirgorod and Lubny.

After the dissolution of Soviet Union Azerbaijan and Ukraine gained their independence from the Soviet Union and started a close friendship with establishing diplomatic relations in 1992.

Azerbaijan plays an important role in Ukraine’s foreign policy, which is primarily due to the extensive capabilities in the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic, trade, energy and transport sectors.

Main goods imported from Ukraine to Azerbaijan remains as mainly metallurgy products, machine building products, agro-industrial products, and chemical industry products. While main goods exported from Azerbaijan to Ukraine are generally Products of fuel energy industry, chemical industry products, and agro-industrial products.

The trade turnover between the states amounted to $810 million in 2017, which is by 2.4 percent more than the indicator of 2016.

---

