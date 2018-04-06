By Rashid Shirinov

Specialized parks in various spheres of industry are operating in Azerbaijan and there are opportunities for the creation of such a park in the tourism sphere, Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said on April 6.

He made the remarks at a meeting in Baku with Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Mustafayev informed the guest about the rapid development of tourism in Azerbaijan in recent years, the holding of a number of events of international importance in the country, and the growth of the number of tourists and foreign guests visiting Azerbaijan. The minister also spoke about the creation of a modern infrastructure for the development of tourism in Baku and regions, and told about plans for the development of this sphere.

He added that the development of tourism is one of the priority directions of the Azerbaijani economy, and that the country has great potential in this sphere. Mustafayev also pointed out that Azerbaijan has a specialized tourism university – the Azerbaijan Tourism University.

The minister further mentioned that the simplifying of the visa regime is an important indicator for the development of tourism, and that presently tourists coming to Azerbaijan are issued with a visa within three hours through the ASAN Visa system. This gives an impetus to the growth of the number of tourists.

It was noted at the meeting that joint presentations on Azerbaijan’s tourism potential can be organized, and cooperation with AZPROMO (Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation) is expedient in this sphere.

Pololikashvili, in turn, noted the great potential of Azerbaijan in the tourism sector and expressed his views on the development of tourism in the country and cooperation with UNWTO. He also put forward proposals on the establishment of the International Education Center in Azerbaijan, the training of specialized personnel, development of regional tourism, investment projects in this field and other issues.

Thanks to the wonderful climate of Azerbaijan, its culture, cuisine, nature, attractions, and diversity, more and more tourists visit the country every year.

The hospitality of Azerbaijani people, the capital with its super modern and ancient buildings draw the attention of all tourists visiting this South Caucasian country. Tourists mainly visit the most popular destinations – Baku, Gabala, Quba and many other cities.

As for the tourism infrastructure, today Azerbaijan can accommodate about 40,000 tourists in its 575 hotels, which include a series of luxury ones – Excelsior, Hilton, Four Seasons, Fairmont, JW Marriott – as well as several budget hotels for cost-conscious travelers. Moreover, 25 hostels and 92 apartments for tourists operate in Baku.

