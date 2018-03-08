Trend:

The number of foreigners visiting Azerbaijan stood at 185,913 in January 2018, and 166,161 – in February.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend that in total, 352,074 foreigners visited the country in the two months of 2018, and 103,245 of them came to Azerbaijan from Russia, 87,649 foreigners – from Georgia, 48,657 foreigners – from Turkey, 28,111 foreigners – from Iran, 13,064 foreigners – from the United Arab Emirates, and 71,348 foreigners from other countries.

During the period, the share of citizens of Russia, Georgia, Turkey and Iran in the total number of foreigners coming to Azerbaijan was more than countries’ citizens and accounted for 29.3 percent, 24.8 percent, 13.8 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively.

In the first two months of 2017, 313,418 foreign citizens visited Azerbaijan, and 159,262 of them visited the country in January and 154,156 foreigners – in February.

The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan in the first two months of 2018 was 38,656 people (12.3 percent) more than in the same period of 2017.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz