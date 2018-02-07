By Aygul Salmanova

The number of direct flights between Azerbaijan and other international airline companies, a small country located in Southern Caucasus has been considerably increasing.

PASHA Holidays (PASHA Travel) will organize charter flights to Montenegro's Tivata from July 5 to September 13, 2018.

The presentation of the opportunities of this European tourism region will take place at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku hotel on February 8.

The event will focus on the prospects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro and Croatia, the National Tourism Propaganda Bureau told AZERTAC.

Representatives of about 300 tourism companies from Azerbaijan will take part in the presentation.

It should be noted that Montenegro has applied visa-free regime with Azerbaijan.

For the year 2018, more direct flights from some foreign countries to Azerbaijan will be organized, the chairman of the Azerbaijani Tourism Association, Nahid Bagirov earlier.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's low-cost air carrier Buta Airways launched direct flight from the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku to Bulgarian Sofia on January 16.

Furthermore, starting from March 2 of the year 2018, direct flights of Etihad Airways of United Arab Emirates in the direction of Abu Dhabi-Baku will be carried out.

Azerbaijan also offers Croatia to launch direct flights for development of tourism, stated Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev at a meeting with Croatian Deputy Prime Minister Martina Dalic.

Additionally, recently Poltava airport was granted the status of an international airport, due to which direct flights from Poltava to Azerbaijan is planned to be opened.

Direct flights between Etihad Airways of UAE, considered to be one of the top ten world airlines, and Azerbaijan will be opened soon.

Another country intending to launch direct flights to the Land of Fire is Tajikistan. The Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Zohir Saidov noted that the country is interested in opening direct flight Dushanbe-Baku in an effort to deepen the interaction in the toursim sector.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz