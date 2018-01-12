By Aygul Salmanova

A list of foreign countries, safe for the employees of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russian, including civil servants vacation has been approved. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

The list approved by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia includes: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Cuba, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

It is noted that the holidays will be granted after the employees of the internal affairs agencies and civil servants of Russia have submitted reports or applications for departure from the Russian Federation.

Azerbaijan now attracts more and more tourists with its mesmerizing beauty to enjoy the mild climate and historical sites. The country is developing its tourism sector by all means, to make it more affordable and comfortable for both local and foreign tourists.

Tourists from neighboring Russia were always frequent guests in Azerbaijan and the recent developments made more Russians to think about Baku when planning their vacations.

One of the main advantages of Azerbaijan, besides the captivating beauty of the country and hospitable population, is the fact that many people here know Russian and English.

Furthermore, Russian tourists do not need visa to travel to Azerbaijan, which makes the country more attractive.

According to the results of January-October 2017, about 730,000 Russian tourists visited Azerbaijan.

