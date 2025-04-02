National Chess Championship concludes [PHOTOS]

2 April 2025 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Chess Championship for boys and girls aged 8 to 18 has concluded, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation with support from the Tehsil Republican Sports Center.

The closing ceremony took place at the Zaghulba training and sports base. In various age categories, the following players achieved first place: Kanan Babasoy and Melek Asadli (under 8), Atilla Orman and Mehriban Akhmadli (under 10), Nurlan Azizzadeh and Fatima Mirzaliyeva (under 12), Pasham Alizade and Saadat Bashirli (under 14), Rustam Rustamov and Ayan Huseynli (under 16), and Ravan Uguzi and Nurtan Nuriyeva (under 18).

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Faig Hasanov congratulated the winners and wished them success in future competitions.

A total of 136 chess players participated in the Azerbaijan National Chess Championship.

For centuries, chess has been a popular game in Azerbaijan, with ancient roots closely related to traditions. The country could preserve these traditions, as chess remains a crucially popular sport for now.

The first references to chess in Azerbaijan can be found in the works of 12th-century great poets such as Khaqani Shirvani and Nizami Ganavi, as well as in the works of one of the nation's most respected literary personalities, Muhammed Fuzuli.

To popularise this original game, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who is also the chairman of the National Olympic Committee, signed in 2009 an executive order initiating a state-supported chess development program, covering the years 2009-2014.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation was founded in 1920. Elman Rustamov has been president of the National Chess Federation since 2007.

The first World Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan was arranged at the Baku Crystal Hall, a multipurpose sports and concert arena. The chess tournament gathered about 2,000 chess masters from 175 countries.

The FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku also managed to captivate chess enthusiasts with its high-level competition and thrilling encounters.

With a highly competitive field of players, the World Cup offered an exciting platform for showcasing the immense talent and strategic prowess of top chess players.

The tournament gathered around 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

The Azerbaijani team included 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

The top three players from both the open and women's sections qualified for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament 2024.