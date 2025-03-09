Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes shine at 52nd Dutch Open

9 March 2025 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Both athletes secured bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

According to a report by Azernews , on the first day of the competition, members of the adult national team, Bəhrüz Quluzadə (54 kg) and Eltac Qafarov (87 kg), made their mark.

Two Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes have won medals at the 52nd Dutch Open Championship held in Eindhoven.

