Azerbaijani FIFA referee to officiate at UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Kamal Umudlu has been appointed to officiate the Valur Reykjavík vs. Vllaznia Shkoder match of the UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round, Azernews reports.

The match will be played on July 18, at 20:00 Baku time. Kamal Umudlu will be assisted by his fellow countrymen, Namik Huseynov and Vusal Mammadov. Tural Gurbanov will be the fourth official for the game.

The UEFA Conference League is an annual football competition organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for eligible European football clubs. It is the third tier of continental club football in Europe, behind the second-tier Europa League and the first-tier Champions League.

The competition is primarily contested by teams from lower-ranked UEFA member associations. No teams qualify directly for the group stage, with 10 teams eliminated in the Europa League play-offs and the rest coming from the Conference League qualifiers.

The winners of the competition are awarded a position in the Europa League the following season, unless they qualify for the Champions League.

