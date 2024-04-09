Azerbaijani female gymnasts earn six medals in Estonia

9 April 2024 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani female gymnasts have earned six medals, including four golds, following their participation in the first International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament Tallinn Open, Azernews reports.

The senior gymnasts, Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova, claimed victory twice with their routines in five hoops, three ribbons, and two balls.

Ilaha Bahadirova claimed a gold medal in the ball exercise, while Govhar Ibrahimova won gold in clubs and bronze in hoop discipline in the individual tournaments.

At the same time, Shams Agahuseynova took a bronze medal in the ribbon exercise in the individual event.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

