Azerbaijan selects nominee for head coach of national team

26 March 2024 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

One of the candidates for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced, Azernews reports, citing Idman.biz.

According to information, the Russian specialist Stanislav Cherchesov can go "behind the steering wheel" of the Azerbaijani team.

Cherchesov was among the three candidates for AFFA. An offer was not sent to the former head coach of the Russian national team. AFFA is considering his appointment like other candidates.

To note, after the termination of Gianni De Byasi's contract, Arif Asadov led the Azerbaijan national team, which was left without a head coach, to the last two friendly matches.

---

