Azerbaijani figure skater to compete at European Figure Skating Championships

10 January 2024 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev will compete at the European Figure Skating Championships to be held in Kaunas, Lithuania, on January 10-14.

The figure skater will test his strength in the short and free skate programs on January 10 and 12, Azernews reports.

Vladimir Litvintsev is a Russian-Azerbaijani figure skater who represents Azerbaijan in men's singles.

He is the 2018 Volvo Open Cup champion, the 2019 Open Ice Small Cup champion, and the 2018 IceStar silver medalist.

In 2022, the figure skater represented Azerbaijan at the 2022 Winter Olympics and finished 18th overall.

Litvintsev also won a bronze medal at the 2022 CS Denis Ten Memorial Challenge and a gold medal at the Bosphorus Cup.

At the 2023 World Championships, he finished in eleventh place overall, having earned new personal best scores in the free skate and total score.

The European Figure Skating Championships is an annual figure skating competition in which figure skaters compete for the title of European champion.

Medals are awarded in the disciplines of men's singles, women's singles, pair skating, and ice dance.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz