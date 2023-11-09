International sports competitions among cadets wrap up [PHOTOS]

9 November 2023 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

International sports competitions held at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev with the participation of cadets of military educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia ended.

According to Azernews, in competitions held with the participation of 80 servicemen, the teams competed in football, volleyball, swimming, and athletics.

At the closing ceremony, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and sons of the Motherland, who became Shehids for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The national anthems of the three countries were performed.

The speakers at the ceremony congratulated the winning teams and wished them success in their future activities. The importance of international sports competitions with the participation of cadets of military educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia in maintaining a high level of physical fitness of military personnel was emphasized.

The winning teams were awarded diplomas, cups and medals.

At the end of the ceremony, a photo was taken.