Three more Azerbaijani wrestlers start to perform at World Championship

23 September 2023 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Today three more Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers will perform at the licence world championship, which will be held in the Serbian capital Belgrade. Murad Mammadov, Hasrat Jafarov and Islam Abbasov will perform among Azerbaijani wrestlers. It is not known who will be Murad Mammadov's opponent in 1/8 finals, Azernews reports.

The other wrestlers will fight for a licence to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Hasrat Jafarov (67 kilograms) will fight Edsson Gutierrez (Mexico) in the 1/16 finals, and Islam Abbasov (87 kilograms) will fight Viorel Burdua (Romania) in the qualifying round.

It should be noted that yesterday Eldeniz Azizli (55 kilograms) and Rafig Huseynov (82 kilograms) became world champions. Sanan Suleymanov (77 kilograms) won a silver medal and received a licence for the Olympics.

